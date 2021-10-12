By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has unveiled its new deputy spokesperson Alex Mufumbiro.

During the press conference where he was unveiled, Mufumbiro has condemned the continuous propaganda against the party from government.

Alex Mufumbiro has pledged to work together with his colleagues to continue in the struggle to oust President Museveni.

He says he will not be the quiet one but the noisy spokesperson. Mufumbiro is deputising the Joel Senyonyi, the Nakawa West.

Meanwhile, the NUP deputy president Lina Zedriga while addressing journalists in a press briefing held at the party head office in Kamwokya, re-echoes a demand for the release of political prisoners.