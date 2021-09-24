By Benjamin Jumbe

Digital experts have called for alignment of ICT in education policy with the skills required to support the Digital Uganda Vision.

This was at the launch of the Inclusive digital economy scorecard report 2021 in Kampala which showed a national environment with low skill levels of 33 percent.

The UNCDF Inclusive digital economy scorecard consultant Francis Tusubira argued that this low percentage creates barriers to the translation of seemingly good policy into national development outcomes.

He says this will require deeper examination of the gaps, working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports and its agencies in order to improve the spectrum of skills required for a digital economy.

The Inclusive digital economy scorecard is a policy tool that helps governments set digital transformation priorities and identify key market constraints hindering the development of an inclusive digital economy.