Alionzi garnered 5,839 votes in the online voting exercise that ended with him being declared winner on Wednesday night while his closest contender Ibra Hussei got 2,079 votes.

“When the will of the people is too strong it can’t be sabotaged. The voice of the people is the voice of God. Tonight, God has spoken. A single orphan to a peasant mother is now the 88th Guild President of the region’s most prestigious university; what better definition for ‘A Hill of Endless Possibilities’?” Alionzi said shortly after being declare winner.

He is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Science in Electrical Engineering. He is a former speaker of Nsibirwa Hall. In his manifesto, Alionzi promised to construct another hall for girls, reinstating suspended students, fixing missing marks issues, renovation of halls of residence, and increasing the allowances of students on government sponsorship.