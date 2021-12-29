By Robert Muhereza

The Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority Robert Mukiza has revealed plans of titling land where 25 industrial parks are to be constructed in different parts of the country in the New Year.

He says this is besides providing all the other necessary utilities and infrastructure to attract investors.

Mukiza was speaking at a function organized by Bafumbira leaders to thank President Museveni for appointing him as the executive director of Uganda Investments Authority, in Kisoro town.

He also hailed the government for the ongoing construction of roads in the Democratic Republic of Congo which he said will create market linkages for the Ugandan-produced goods once tall the industrial parks are fully operational.

“I want to thank all the district local governments in Uganda that donated land on which the planned 25-industrial parks are to be constructed in a period of five years. I want to specifically thank the Kisoro district local government that donated 620 acres of land located near the Democratic Republic of Congo border with Uganda. Plans are underway to have all the donated land titled, connected with utilities such as roads, electricity, industrial water, and internet to them attractive to the investors,” Mr Mukiza said.

He asked Ugandans to prepare the provision of skilled labor required in the full operation of industrial parks to avoid the employment of foreigners yet the industrialization is aimed at creating employment for Ugandans.