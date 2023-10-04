By Daily Monitor

Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere today returns to Kasese District, the seat of his kingdom, after nearly seven years away.

The Omusinga (king) was barred from accessing his kingdom as part of his bail conditions after he was charged with treason, murder, attempted murder and other charges.This followed his arrest and detention during the raid by joint security forces on his palace in November 2016.

But with the charges dropped, the king is now free to return to his kingdom, something that has excited his subjects.

The chairperson of the committee organising the king’s homecoming, Dr Nathaniel Mumbere Walemba, yesterday said they are ready to receive the Omusinga.

Some of the king’s subjects yesterday began gathering in Kasese in anticipation of his arrival.On Royal Hill,the subjects were putting the finishing touches on the construction of royal huts,which represent the kingdom parliament.

Some subjects were also drumming and singing cultural songs to welcome their king. The Omusinga and the Nyabaghole (queen) are expected to land at Kasese airfield aboard a chartered aircraft at 11am. From there, they will head to their temporary royal residence at Mbogo Road in Muyenga, Kasese Municipality. Here, cultural rituals welcoming the king are expected to be performed.

At 1pm, Mumbere will make his way to the Golf Course in Bulembia Division, Kasese Municipality, where he is set to address his subjects. In the evening, the king will host a royal dinner at Margherita Hotel for selected guests.

It is worth noting that senior government officials have not been invited to the king’s homecoming ceremony. In stead they have been invited to the coronation anniversary celebrations slated for October 19.

Mr Nelson Tumushiime,the Rwenzori East regional police spokesperson, said they anticipate a big number of people in Kasese Town and have deployed accordingly.

“We will only permit accredited individuals to be part of the convoy escorting the king. This precaution is to pre-

vent overcrowding around the king and in the town. We have advised people to gather at the Golf Course where the King will address them,” he explained.

The government has committed to construct a new palace for the king on his newly acquired land in Kahokya, Central Division. Mr Joseph Kule Muranga, the kingdom prime minister, said the UPDF’s engineering brigade will be responsible for building the palace.