The Electoral Commission says all is set for tomorrow’s by-election for Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament.

This follows the conclusion of campaigns by the five candidates in the race yesterday.

Dokolo Returning Officer Mr Steven Ngobi said earlier that the exercise went smoothly and is hoping for the same during and after polling tomorrow.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga also earlier expressed readiness of the force to ensure total security during the by-election but urged candidates and their supporters to act within the confines of the law.

The seat for Dokolo Woman MP became vacant following the death of the former Representative Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, which occurred on 18th January 2024.

The five candidates in the race are FDC’s Dr Alwoc Ogwal, who is seeking to replace her late mother, UPC’s Sarah Aguti, NUP’s Harriet Ageno, NRM’s Janet Adong, and Esther Akullo, an independent.