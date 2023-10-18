The 2023 East Africa Badminton challenge will get underway this month at the Lugogo indoor stadium with several schools, universities, and corporate companies already confirmed for participation.

Addressing a news conference held at City Tyres offices in Kampala, the Uganda Badminton Association, (UBA) Chief Executive Officer, Simon Mugabi revealed that this year’s edition will draw participants from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, and hosts Uganda.

The event sponsored by City Tyres and the Indian Association of Uganda, will run for three days from October 26th-29th starting at 9am-8pm.

This is the 5th edition of the East African Badminton Challenge which started in 2016 and Kenya won the last edition in 2019.

Mugabi says that, unlike previous championships, this time, the package for the winning teams will include big trophies, and each player will take home a small trophy as a souvenir.

“It is a good motivation and this is a special event unlike the others. That package is all around; schools are going to get the big trophy and then of course there will be a small trophy for the team participants. Universities will get the same thing,” Mugabi said.