By Alex Ashaba

The Electoral Commission says it is all set for tomorrow’s LCV by-election in Hoima City.

The electoral body says polling materials have already been delivered to the district headquarters.

This follows yesterday’s conclusion of the 12-day campaign for the district chairperson seat, during which supporters of the different political parties have been traversing the district to drum up support for their candidates.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Kadiri Kirungi on March 17th in a road crash at Mataagi village in Kiboga district along the Kampala-Hoima highway.

The race has drawn five candidates including Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Patrick Musinguzi, National Unity Platform’s (NUP’s) Moses Aguuda, and ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM’s) Uthman Mugisha.

The others are independent candidates Vincent Muhumuza and Lenos Mugume.