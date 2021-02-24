By Juliet Nalwooga

Works and Transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala says all is set for the issuance of an International driving license.

Gen Wamala says on March 1st, the Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) limited will start issuing the licenses through the Uganda Driving License system.

The 51% government-owned USPC takes over from the Face Technologies Company whose contract expired last year.

Gen Wamala says Ugandans will be able to access the service at all former face Technology offices across the country to attain the new International Standard Organisation (ISO) complaint driving license.

He has urged Ugandans currently using the temporary driving permits by face Technologies to renew them free of charge as they await the now 5-year driving license from USPC.