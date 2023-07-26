All is set for Buganda’s Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II 30th coronation ceremony scheduled to take place on 31st July at Lubiri-Mengo, Rubaga division.

The Archbishop of Kampala His Grace Paul Ssemogerere will lead prayers during the highly anticipated celebrations. The coronation will run under the theme ‘’The importance of clans to the Kingdom’’, according to official communication from the Kingdom.

Speaking to journalists at Bulange Mengo on Wednesday, the minister for special duties also the chairperson of the organizing committee, David Mpanga, said before D-day, there will be special prayers on Friday for the Kabaka in various mosques and the launch of Ssentema housing projects.

On Saturday, all Seventh-day Adventist churches will hold special prayers for the King ahead of Sunday prayers that will be held in all Christian denominations carrying special messages from the Kingdom.

Mpanga noted that this year’s celebrations will focus on clans because Buganda’s survival and origin are vested in clans, adding that it is high-time members of various clans knew their importance.