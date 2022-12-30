All is set for the elections of the next Makerere University Convocation leadership today, December 30.

It comes amidst reports that the university management had endorsed a particular candidate and solicited funds to support his campaigns, claims Makerere has dismissed.

Speaking to KFM, the Convocation Publicity Secretary, Dr. Deus Kamunyu says everything is to move on today as planned despite earlier calls to have the exercise halted by some candidates, calling on stakeholders to turn up in big numbers to vote.

Some of the aspirants in the race for chairmanship include; Gerald Karuhanga, Charles Odongtho, Jackson Mucunguzi, and Dr. Abdulhu Byakatonda among others.

Convocation is the association that brings together former students of the university.