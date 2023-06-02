Today is the eve of this year’s Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations at the Namugongo shrines in Kira Municipality, Wakiso district.

Jinja Diocese was selected to animate in this year’s Martyr’s Day celebrations and these are leading the event under the theme, “Lord, increase our faith”.

Speaking to journalists at police headquarters in Naguru, on Monday, Kampala Metropolitan Area commander, Mr. Rogers Kauma Nsereko said the Jinja-Kampala Highway will have normal traffic flow but Kireka-Kyaliwajjala Road will operate as a one-way for motorists heading to Namugongo and Kyaliwajjala-Naalya Interchange will be also operate as one way for vehicles leaving the venue.

“Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre to the Basilica, the Catholic Church, will be the pedestrian walkway. Pedestrians will keep right, the left will be reserved for VVIPs (very, very important persons) and emergency vehicles,” he said.