

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ruling national Resistance Movement party is today set to hold its national delegates Conference.

The conference to be held virtually from various parts of the country will see election of the party’s top organ leadership.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the party’s secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba called for discipline from all the participants underscoring the need for cohesion and unity.

Meanwhile, the party’s first vice chairman Hajji Moses Kigongo said all members must work to ensure the party remains together after the elections.

The National Executive Committee members and the national Conference are expected to endorse the names of the Candidates for the positions of 1st National Vice chairperson, 2nd vice chairperson female and the six regional vice chairperson.