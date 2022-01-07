By Juliet Nalwooga

The minister of health Dr. Ruth Aceng has guided that all travelers above 18 years using public transport must present proof of vaccination with at least the first Covid-19 dose.

This is in line with a presidential directive on December 31st 2021 when he gave measures for the full re-opening of the economy.

While addressing journalists in Kampala Dr.Aceng noted that her ministry is working out a system that will validate vaccination cards/certificates.

Recently scientists on the covid task force urged the president to shelve the directive saying it was not feasible given the number of vaccines available.

Currently, over 4m Ugandans have been fully vaccinated representing about 18% of the vaccination coverage according to the health ministry against a target of 22m people

Over 10m have so far received their first Covid jab.