More calls are being made to Ugandans to downplay calls by some western powers de-campaigning the East African Crude Oil Pipe Line (EACOP) project.

The latest is from the head of the Directorate of Petroleum in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Honey Malinga amid growing concerns over a recent resolution by the European Union (EU) parliament calling for delay of the EACOP project over human rights violations and environmental concerns.

Malinga says those attempting to block Uganda’s oil developments recently constructed a pipeline, adding that Ugandans should ignore such calls and support the project.

Meanwhile, the Director, Petroleum Refining, Conversion, Transmission and Storage at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Dozith Abeinomugisha challenges Ugandans to prepare to tap into opportunities that come with the project through provision of goods and services.