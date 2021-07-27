By Lukeman Mutesasira

Bombers captain Shadir Musa Bwoji has lost his round of sixteen welterweight fight to Georgia’s Eskarhan Madiev.

Bwoji who automatically progressed from the round of 32 could not hold off Madiev especially in the last 2 rounds and lost the fight by split decision.

The score card from five judges was in favour of Madiev.

He was Uganda’s last boxing hope after Catherine Nanziri and David Ssemujju lost on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Uganda now has only 22 Athletes left in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.