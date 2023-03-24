By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) has released results for candidates who sat last for years Allied Examinations in November and December.

While releasing the results, the board’s executive secretary, Joseph Angondua observed that the general performance has improved much as there were a few cases of malpractice.

He further revealed that the board has written to the Minister of Education and Sports seeking permission to cancel semester examination results for four candidates accused of engaging in examination malpractices.

According to Angondua, investigations indicate that the affected students were found with unauthorized materials in the examination room which is contrary to the exam guidelines.

He says they are now seeking the minister’s consent to cancel the said exams in accordance with section 38 of the Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board which compels them to provide a fair hearing of the affected students.

A total of 19, 697 students sat for these exams out of which, 7 received higher diplomas, 17 diplomas, and 5 certificate programmes in 71 Allied Health Training Institutions.