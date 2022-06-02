By Ritah Kemigisa

Allied Health Workers have called off their strike after getting reassurance from the government.

The health workers laid down their tools last month accusing the government of failing to implement the collective bargaining agreement made in 2017 to have their pay increased hence subjecting them to earn peanuts.

Addressing journalists last evening after a meeting with officials from the ministry of health, the chairperson of the Allied health workers Dr Patrick Alibu said they have agreed to resume work today as they await for government’s action on their issues.

He says the ministry assured them among others that no health worker will be victimised for striking, adding that the ministry also pledged to ensure equity prevails in their representation.

Meanwhile the Director General Health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa has assured the health workers that their salary enhancement will be effected in the forthcoming financial year.