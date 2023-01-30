The Vice President, Hon. Jessica Alupo has asked parents to shun taking requirements for their children in schools under universal education as term one opens next week.

Alupo said the parents should instead prepare to take back their children to school on the first day because the government has provided everything in the said learning institutions.

‘’Schools are opening next week and we are requesting you to take back all the children on day one, especially for those in both Universal Secondary and Primary schools because all the charges have been abolished by government,’’ Alupo said over the weekend.

She was speaking during her visit to Mayuge district where she toured the government demonstration farm and launched a fundraising drive for the construction of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bukooba in Kityerera sub-county, organized by the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Isanga Nakadama.

Alupo said even school uniforms should not be a stumbling block to taking these learners back to school on the first day since parents can get them later.

‘’Let the children be in class and uniforms find them there; some parents may not even be able to afford uniforms,’’ Alupo said, further advising parents to instead provide scholastic materials to facilitate their children’s studies without any extra charge.

Nakadama said unity in Mayuge district, which she represents as a Woman MP, enabled the fundraising drive to be launched, adding that both Muslims and non-muslims turned up for the function that raised close to Shs100m in cash and pledges.