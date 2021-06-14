By Franklin Draku

Parliament’s appointments committee will today sit to vet the Vice President designate, Jessica Alupo and the Prime Minister nominee Robinah Nabbanja after their appointment last week.

Alupo, the former education minister, replaces Edward Ssekandi, while Nabbanja, the former state minister for health in charge of general duties replaces Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

President Museveni said the duo is the best choice to advance his vision for the country.

Despite criticism from a section of the public about her appointment and that of other women, Nabbanja says they should be treated as those who can make a meaningful contribution to the development of Uganda.

While the Vice President has limited participation in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the state the prime minister is expected to coordinate the implementation of government programs across the country.