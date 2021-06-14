By Damali Mukhaye

The newly approved Vice President Rtd Maj Jessica Alupo has promised to work with everyone in the 11th parliament irrespective of their political affiliation or views.

While giving her acceptance speech after her approval by parliament this afternoon, she told MPs that time for politicking was over, urging them to settle and serve the people of Uganda effectively.

Alupo has also encouraged the designated ministers to work as a team to ensure that the NRM manifesto is implemented during her term in office.

Alupo, who becomes the second female Vice President in the history of Uganda after Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, replaces Edward Sekandi.