Uganda’s High Commissioner Paul Amoru has presented his letters of credence to Lesotho Kingdom head, King Letsie III, strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the presentation, Ambassador Amoru congratulated King Letsie III and his government on the successful general elections held in 2022.

“I conveyed warm fraternal greetings and special message from H. E. the President @KagutaMuseveni

to His Majesty the King, who graciously received and pledged deeper collaboration at bilateral, regional and international levels,” Amoru said in a tweet.

The bilateral relations between Uganda and the Kingdom of Lesotho date back to Lesotho’s independence in 1966.

Both nations demonstrated unwavering solidarity during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

Lesotho is home to over 200 Ugandan families working in education, health, NGOs, and the informal sector.