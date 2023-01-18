Prosecution is still investigating a case in which an American couple is accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster child.

This was revealed by Buganda Road Court Resident state attorney, Joan Keko in the presence of the couple’s lawyers; David Mpanga and Earnest Kalibala. Keko informed Chief Magistrate, Sarah Tusiime that investigations are still ongoing but in advanced stages. Now the magistrate has adjourned the case until February 2, 2023, for further mention.

The couple; 32-year-old Mackeinze Leing Spencer and her husband Nicholas Spencer, residents of Naguru hill -Nakawa division in Kampala district was charged with two counts of aggravated torture and trafficking in persons. Aggravated trafficking is a capital offence only bailable by High Court.

Prosecution states that the couple between 2020 and 2022 at their residence in Naguru, recruited, transported, maintained, and tortured a vulnerable ten-year-old boy.

It is alleged that the couple used to administer harsh punishments to the child, deprived him of his right to education, and kept him locked in a small room that also doubled as his bedroom.

They were reported to Kira road police station by the child’s caretaker, alleging that the minor used to sit on a cold tiled floor without clothes and slept on a bed without a mattress. Additionally, the couple had a camera installed in the boy’s room to monitor all his movements.

According to evidence handed to police, the couple also fosters 2 other children but only tortures one whom they accuse of being stubborn, hyperactive, and mentally unstable, and thus administered harsh punishments as a way of getting him in line.