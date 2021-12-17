By Juliet Nalwooga

A joint security team to include officials from UPDF, the Uganda Police Force, Uganda prison services along with members of the civil society is set to roll out a sensitisation campaign on the evils in illicit firearms among untrained people.

The Amnesty Uganda Campaign 2020-2021 will see workshops rolled out in Northern Uganda in the Karamoja, and then to the Rwenzori region all which have been heavily affected by the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Frank Baine, the prison services spokesperson says about 400 of 500 people jailed are often boys incarcerated over gun related crimes.

He has called for a robust action to mitigate the challenge.

The Amnesty campaign dubbed “Silencing the Guns” was launched in 2020 in Addis Ababa Ethiopia during the African Union Summit under the theme: Silencing the Guns in Africa: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”