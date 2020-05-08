Amnesty International has asked African countries to protect the rights of women as they continue to enforce more measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Amnesty international regional director for Africa, Marrie Evelyne says specific measures should be put in place to ensure that women are free from any form of violence during the period of the lockdown.

She stressed that leaders should ensure women get access to essential sexual and reproductive health services, commodities and information during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 spreads across the region, women and girls have reportedly already faced an increase in domestic violence.