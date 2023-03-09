The Speaker of Parliament Among has urged fellow lawmakers not to be intimidated by threats that if they vote for the enactment of the Anti-homosexuality Bill 2023, they will be denied visas into the United States of America over their human rights record.

She made the remarks during the tabling of the controversial Bill for first time hearing following the issuance of the Certificate of Financial ImplicationS by the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija. Among used the moment to throw jabs at both the international and local media that had flocked the public gallery to cover the tabling of the controversial bill.

Among stressed that the bill before parliament concerns morality and the future generation, adding that parliament seeks to protect humanity.

“I can see the number of both international and local media, whenever we talk about homos here, I see them coming. I want to welcome all of you, you go ahead and cover for us it’s about our morals and our culture,” Among said.

According to Bugiri Municipality MP mover of the Bill, Asuman Basalirwa, the law will establish comprehensive and enhanced legislation to protect the traditional family by; prohibiting any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and the promotion or recognition of sexual relations between persons of the same sex.