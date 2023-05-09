The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has condemned the growing habit among Ugandans of celebrating the misfortunes of others.

Among was presiding over Tuesday afternoon’s special sitting held to pay tribute to late State Minister for Labour Charles Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard Wilson Sabiiti last week.

The speaker has noted that it is inhumane and uncultured for one to celebrate other people’s misfortunes and urged Ugandans to stop the habit.

“It is inhuman, it is also uncultured and very immoral to celebrate the death of anyone because you hold divergent views. Beyond our different political and religious affiliations we are humans. It is normal to disagree and hold different views but what binds us together is that we are all human beings,” Among said.

The speaker has also noted that parliament will make a contribution of Shs50 million to the family to help them in this trying moment.

Among also condemned gun violence in the country and urged Ugandans to desist from taking the law into their hands.

Her remarks follow the recent brutal murder of blogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Jjaja Iculi who was shot dead over the weekend in Kyanja by unidentified gunmen.