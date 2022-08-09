The speaker of parliament Anita Among has denied ever meeting and giving out shs 40m to Bukoto South MP Twaha Kagabo as an alleged bribe for the passing of a supplementary budget in June this year.

In her communication to the house this afternoon, Among has revealed that she does not even know the legislator who this afternoon claimed that he received the money from her residence.

She has also condemned the MPs conduct adding that his actions threaten the integrity of the house and has thus referred him to the Rules Committee for further investigation with a report expected in a month’s time.

Among has warned that parliament is not for playing politics but rather has rules and procedures that one has to follow.

Earlier this morning Twaha was pictured walking to the office of Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga with a brief case full of money saying he wanted to return the money it.