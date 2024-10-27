The Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Ms Anita Annet Among, has been unanimously elected Vice Chairperson of the Forum of African Speakers and Presidents of Legislatures. The election took place during the 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (COSPAL), held in Accra, Ghana, where leaders called for unity and regional cooperation to accelerate Africa’s development.

The high-level meeting, hosted by the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Mr Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, brought together parliamentary leaders from across the continent. Read more