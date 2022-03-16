By Ritah Kemigisa

The Director, Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament Chris Obore has confirmed that the deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among has travelled to the US to check on her hospitalized boss Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah who was last month flown out of the country for specialized treatment is admitted at a Seattle based hospital.

Reports show that the speaker who has been sick for some time is suffering from undisclosed illness.

In a tweet, Obore has also asked Ugandans to ignore reports that the Speaker passed on earlier this month saying some malicious people are just using the Wikipedia page to wrongly profile the honorable.

Obore says Among is the only person who will inform MPs and the public in case of any development just like she did when Oulanyah was flown out of the country.

The speaker was last seen last year, shortly after his swearing-in as speaker.