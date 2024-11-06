The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has suspended several Members of Parliament (MPs) for three consecutive sittings due to misconduct, following a scuffle in the Chambers on Wednesday. She also ordered security to ensure that the suspended MPs are removed from the chambers.

Among announced that 12 opposition MPs were suspended with immediate effect.

She apologized for the inhumane treatment of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, who was assaulted by Kilak North MP Anthony Akol after a heated argument over a seating spot in the Chambers. Zaake has since been hospitalized.

“Earlier, Speaker Anita Among suspended 12 Members of Parliament for gross misconduct. This is in line with Rule 89 (1), (2) & Rule 90 of the Rules of Procedure,” a statement on Uganda’s Parliament official X account reads.

The suspended MPs include Anthony Akol (Kilak North, FDC), Shamim Malende (Kampala Woman MP, NUP), Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City Woman MP, NUP), Suzan Mugabi (Buvuma Woman MP, NUP), Isaiah Sasaga (Budadiri East, FDC), Evans Kanyike (Bukoto East, NUP), Charles Tebandeke (Bbale County, NUP), and Aloysius Mukasa (Rubaga South, NUP).