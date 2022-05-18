BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among has this morning issued a stern warning to a section of MPs that plan to disrupt House proceedings and stage a demonstration once the debate on the coffee report comes up on the floor.

In her strong warning as the House opened this morning at 10 AM, she said she would deal with all persons behind the demonstration.

“I want to give this strong warning, I have heard that there are members who want to demonstrate during the debate of the coffee report,” Ms. Among said.

She added: “People, who are coming in with T. shirts, I am waiting. I am aware; I even know where the T-shirts are. I am warning members that if I see that can kind of demonstration, I will stop the report.”

The report has for close to two weeks been waited for by the MPs to be presented to the House and thereafter be debated by lawmakers.

The said report is a product of the probe that was conducted by the Parliamentary Committee on Trade chaired by Mwine Mpaka who after a week revealed that it was ready for presentation in the House.

The probe looked into details of the agreement between the government and the Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited (UVCC).