A day after the acting Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) assured members of the public that their savings are safe, the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi has also weighed in and echoed the same during Thursday’s plenary session.

Last evening, Speaker Anita Among tasked Amongi to present a status report for NSSF following reports on social media reports that members’ savings could be utilised illegally.

In her statement on the floor of parliament, Amongi presented data to prove that the fund is still on course and that the savings are safe and secure.

She has meanwhile asked for patience amongst legislators regarding administrative concerns at NSSF saying some of these concerns are still being investigated by the relevant authorities.