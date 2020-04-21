The minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi, has explained the exclusion of Kampala political leaders at all levels in COVID-19 relief food distribution process.

She was responding to concerns raised by Kampala lord mayor, Elias Lukwago, who expressed dissatisfaction with the process saying, all political leaders from the division, from mayors to local council chairpersons have to be involved in food distribution because they know their electorate and those in need of relief food.

Addressing the media in Kampala, Amongi has explained that city leaders were not involved to avoid politicising the process following reports that some LC chairpersons were trying to skip homes of persons who did not vote for them.

Amongi adds that they avoided large numbers of people as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.