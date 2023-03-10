The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi has vowed not to resign from her position.

This is after the MPs on Thursday evening adopted a recommendation by the House’s select committee, directing her to resign with immediate effect on account of abuse of office.

The select committee, chaired by Mbarara South Division Member of Parliament, Mwine Mpaka investigated the alleged mismanagement of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and found that the minister’s actions in directing Shs6 billion to be availed to her ministry were irregular.

Amongi however said that the request of Shs6 billion was within the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act.

However, the finance minister in charge of general duties, Henry Musasizi said that the request of the Shs6 billion was not approved by the Ministry of Finance.

She claimed that she is being victimized and yet she is the whistle-blower.

“The report is characterised by criminal intent against me and they have knowingly prepared a case against me without presenting evidence against me and I hope this House will save the integrity of this parliament which I am a proud member of. The conclusion of the committee report recommending that I resign because I purportedly directed that the 6 billion is sent to my ministry is false. I cannot resign based on falsehoods,” Amongi said.

Mwine Mpaka insisted that every recommendation in the report is backed by evidence.

Various MPS shared their views and opinions on the matter including Theodore Ssekikubo who asked parliament to prove beyond reasonable doubt whether the minister was right or wrong to request for the money.