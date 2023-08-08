Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has spoken out after being sacked by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) secretary general, Nandala Mafabi as the party’s chief whip in Parliament.

Ssemujju was replaced by Mawokota South Member of Parliament, Yusufu Nsibambi as the FDC chief whip in Parliament with immediate Effect.

In his response, Ssemujju said his sacking was long overdue.

Ssemujju claims the party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat told FDC MPs that he [Ssemujju] was speaking too much and that he was causing other legislators problems.

Ha has meanwhile protested his dismissal on grounds that he was elected by the National Executive Committee, hence the two [Amuriat and Nandala] have no right to sack him.

“This was just a matter of time because, in our earlier meeting with Amuriat, he told FDC MPs that Ssemujju Nganda was talking too much and he was causing other MPs problems,” Ssemujju said, adding that “First of all, I was elected by the FDC National Executive Committee. Amuriat and Nandala have no right to sack me like they are purporting but also there’s nothing in being the FDC whip in parliament,”

Commenting on his new role, Nsimbabi said he is ready to unite the two warring camps.