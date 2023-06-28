Forum for Democratic Change President Eng. Patrick Amuriat has urged Muslims across the country to renew their spirit of sacrifice for a democratic and inclusive society.

This is contained in his Eid Day message to the Muslim community issued this morning. He noted that just as Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son for the love of God, Muslims should also sacrifice their comforts, privileges, and ambitions for the love of this nation which is facing numerous challenges.

Amuriat said the voice of justice, freedom, and equality must resonate louder than ever before while committing to fighting against alleged dictatorship and oppression.

He stressed that the struggle for democracy, human rights, and good governance is not an easy path since it calls for perseverance, unity, and selflessness.

Amuriat further asked Muslims to show kindness to the less privileged.