By Prossy Kisakye

Former presidential candidate, also Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Amuriat has faulted parliament for the death of many people during the scientific campaigns for the 2021 elections.

He was appearing before Parliament’s human rights committee which is investigating rights violations and violence that was experienced during the just concluded 2021 general elections.

Amuriat has told the committee chaired by Bugiri District Woman MP Agnes Taka that he was arrested 41 times during the election period.

He said that parliament was partly to blame for the violence because it rejected a proposal for postponement of the election.

Amuriat said that parliament and the president should take responsibility for not taking appropriate action to avert election violence that claimed lives of many people and left scores with serious injuries.

He asked parliament to identify the police and military officers who caused violence against the opposition members during the election campaigns under the pretext of enforcing the covid-19 guidelines that were issued by the president.