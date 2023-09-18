Incumbent Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Patrick Amuriat has explained why he is seeking re-election.

This comes as the nomination of candidates seeking to occupy various leadership positions in the party’s National Executive Committee kicks off today.

Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi are among the over 150 members who picked nomination forms to vie for different leadership positions in the October 6th elections.

He explains that he has had to cut short his term in order to harmonize the party’s elections and save money that would have been spent on the president’s elections after just two years.

Unlike other office bearers whose term expires on October 8th, Amuriat and all his deputies still had two more years to go, because they were elected two years after the current NEC had assumed office.

According to a press statement released by the party this morning, the electoral commission will today and tomorrow receive nomination forms for all NEC positions, apart from those vying for the management working committee positions.

Returning of forms for members wishing to vie for management committee positions is slated for Wednesday 20 and Thursday, September 21, 2023.