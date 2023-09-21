Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat, and the Secretary-General, Nandala Mafabi are set to be nominated today at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

The nominations which started last week end today with more people expected to be vetted and cleared by the party’s electoral body to vie for various leadership positions.

Speaking to Daily Monitor earlier this week, Amuriat confirmed that he will return the forms today to be nominated for the second and final term.

“I’m going to be nominated as President on Thursday,” Amuriat said.

He added: “For now, we are the FDC leadership until October 6. That National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and election will happen come rain or shine.”

Mafabi is also slated to be nominated today alongside another candidate, whose name is yet to be disclosed for the position of party chairperson

The party on Monday indicated that the incumbent chairperson, Mr. Wasswa Birigwa had sent someone to pick the nomination forms for the same position on his behalf.

However, when contacted yesterday, Birigwa said the person who picked the nomination forms on his behalf will be the one to get nominated, ahead of elections slated for October 6, 2023.

This comes a day after one faction of the FDC held a delegates conference that saw Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago appointed interim party president.

The conference was convened by party chairman Wassa Biriggwa against many odds in the wake of a bitter leadership contest that split the party into two.