FDC Presidential Candida, Patrick Amuriat. PHOTO/COURTESY no

By Francis Mugerwa

The FDC Presidential candidate Eng Patrick Amuriat has promised to grant federal and regional tier systems of government to regions that need them.

While launching the FDC manifesto at the joint opposition offices in Hoima City on Thursday evening, Eng Amuriat said regions will have a share of the national power that has been highly centralized under the NRM government.

“Each region will have leadership under a system it needs. We promise federal and regional governments as forms of governance. We shall not be like President Museveni who just gives Bunyoro a Minister and a desk without a budget. That will end” Amuriat said at a launch that was also attended by former FDC President Dr Kizza Besigye.

He promised justice to the poor who he claimed have been suppressed under the current system.

He promised to renegotiate debt cancelation with entities that have borrowed money to Uganda and initiate special programmes to tackle the welfare of women, the elderly, people with disabilities and the youth.

“We shall pay rent of less than Shs 300,000 for each household for six months and Shs 100,000 to each home per month for six months starting May next year as relief to mitigate impacts of COVID 19” Amuriat said.

He said workers who have been saving under the National Social security fund will be allowed to access their savings as one way of allowing them get economic relief following the impacts of COVID 19.

He claimed that Uganda borrowed close to 12 trillion shillings to support Uganda’s fight against COVID 19 including food and other relief but that many Ugandans did not receive any relief.

He said the FDC will re-write the Ugandan constitution and restore the age limit on the Presidency and terms limits that were scrapped under the NRM government.

Eng Amuriat started his day with a visit to Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom offices where he was received by the Kingdom’s Chief Administrative secretary Mr Alex Katusabe and the clerk to the Kingdom parliament Mr Moses Atuha.

He promised to offer Bunyoro 5% share on oil revenues and put provisions where oil contractors put special interventions and support to communities hosting oil resources.

He presented food and other presents which he said are for the King of Bunyoro Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I.

Amuriat decried the marginalization of Bunyoro and promised special programmes that will transform Bunyoro and other marginalized regions.