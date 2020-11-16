

The forum for democratic change presidential flag bearer Patrick Amuriat has vowed to investigate deaths in Acholi region that were caused by the LRA rebels.

Amuriat who has been combing for votes in Lango region for the last four days has today crossed to Acholi region over the same.

Addressing voter in Pader District, Punanga town council, Amuriat said that majority of people who were killed by Kony rebels came from Lango region and this region was the most affected.

He says that his government will investigate the deaths to establish if some other people, apart from Kony rebels had a hand. He promised they will be brought to book.

He also retaliated that he will compensate all the families who were affected by the Kony rebels, something he said the current government has failed to do.

He also promised to revamp education in the district.