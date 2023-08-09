Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Mr. Patrick Amuriat has called for disciplinary action against the party spokesperson Mr. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and six other party leaders over what he called hostility towards the party.

In a letter dated 8th August 2023 addressed to Dokolo district LCV chairman Mr. James Otto, Amuriat says in line with article 28(3)(b)(iii) of the party constitution, a disciplinary committee must be convened.

The leaders include; Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lubwago (acting deputy president), Kennedy Obello, the acting deputy secretary for presidency, and Dr. George Obeli Ekwaro, the acting deputy secretary for mobilization.

Others are; Samuel Mabhoba W’Mugenyi (deputy for international & regional affairs), Mubarak Munyagwa, who is serving as the secretary for mobilization and Amon Ayesiga Rubarema, the secretary for works and transport.

Amuriat has meanwhile moved to appoint other leaders in acting capacity to replace the listed members.

“Once the proceedings commence I will be available to provide details of the party’s case against each of the accused. In the meantime and moving under the above-mentioned constitutional provision, I will be making appointments on acting basis to offices held by the above-mentioned members,” the letter reads in part.

“You may need to note that with exception of Hon. Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda and Mr. Amon Ayesigome who were elected by the National Delegates Conference, all the above members were appointed by me on acting basis,” the letter reads further.

The fights started when Ssemujju accused the party secretary-general, Nandala Mafabi and Amuriat of picking money from President Museveni to fund their 2021 campaigns.

The call for disciplinary action has followed another tough decision by Nandala to sack Ssemujju as the party’s chief whip in Parliament.