Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat has spoken out on the said plans to kick him out of the party by the forthcoming delegates conference called by the national chairperson Mr. Birigwa.

Sources within the party have indicated that a motion is slated to be moved in Birigwa’s conference to kick Amuriat and the Secretary General Nandala Mafabi out for failure to respect the party constitution.

Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi will reportedly be relieved of their duties after a vote of no confidence is taken on September 19th as an interim measure.

The motion for a no-confidence vote is expected to be presented to the delegates at the extraordinary delegates’ conference.

However, when contacted, Amuriat said since the said to this extraordinary conference was irregularly called and in violation of the constitution, it lacks the authority to remove him from office.

Amuriat adds that Birigwa’s conference is illegal because he is inviting delegates whose term in office has since expired, hence not eligible to attend any such conference.

Amuriat, who has been at the helm of the party for the last six years, has instead asked his predecessor Dr. Kizza Besigye, and his colleagues to join the party for a national delegates conference organized by the Secretary General on October 6 and have members vote them out of office if they so wish.

“…those delegates are not eligible leaders because we had elections which [brought] new leaders. [Dr Kizza] Besigye and his friends are going ahead and talking to delegates of 2018 who are not delegates, therefore any outcome from their meeting cannot be implemented under the law,” Amuriat said.

“Our friends are daydreaming and should settle knowing that we have elections which can remove us, not a kangaroo method…If they believe we should be removed, they should come on October 6,” he added.