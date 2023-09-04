The Forum for Democratic Change has summoned the party chairman, Mr. Wasswa Birigwa for another meeting to harmonize the two contradicting party delegates’ conferences.

The summoning comes at a time when the party secretary-general Mr. Nandala Mafabi rejected the request for funding the party’s extraordinary National Delegates Conference, which was called by Birigwa on grounds that the party’s governing bodies were not informed in advance.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday, the FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr. John Kikonyongo revealed that the party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat has summoned Birigwa and his team to harmonize the two delegates’ conferences.

According to Kikonyogo, Biriggwa will be given a chance to convince the party why he needs to organize a meeting when the party is also organizing elections for the National Executive Committee leadership.

He said that if Birigwa does not show up on Wednesday, the party will have no option but to proceed with the election of the national leadership slated for October 6.