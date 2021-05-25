By Damali Mukhaye

The leader of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change has revealed plans to invite former speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga to discuss the possibility of joining the FDC.

Kadaga yesterday lost the speakership race to her former deputy Jacob Oulanya after she defied the party’s position on a single candidate and contested as independent.

Amuriat tells KFM that Kadaga will be formally invited for talks to join the opposition rather than continue being a member of a party that humiliated her.

Kadaga lost to Oulanya with 197 votes against 310, while the FDC’s Semujju Nganda came 3rd in the race with 15 votes.