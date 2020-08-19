

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change party president Patrick Amuriat will lock horns with the party’s national chairman Waswa Biriggwa for the party flag for the 2021 presidential race.

The duo seeks to replace Dr. Kiiza Besigye who has held the party flag in the previous elections since 2001 to 2016.

Amuriat has officially picked the nomination forms from the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi today while Birigwa picked his yesterday.

Picking of nomination forms has closed today, with the two aspirants who have picked forms expected to return them on August 25th and 26th.

Speaking shortly after picking the forms, Amuriat promised to do everything possible to guard the party’s vote during the 2021 elections to ensure that no one tempers with it.