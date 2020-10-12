The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Amuriat has unveiled his campaign team ahead of the 2021 elections.

Addressing journalists at the part headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Amuriat said he had appointed the national chairman Waswa Biriggwa to lead the campaign team.

Biriggwa contested with Amuriat for the party’s flag but stepped down on polling date for Amuriat.

Amuriat has also named Roland Kaginda Mugume as National field Coordinator and Albert Okello Oduman the Executive Director campaign Burea.

He says this team is now tasked with the duty of constituting the campaign bureau, necessary structures as well as set up various fundraising platforms.

The complete campaign team shall be unveiled next week.