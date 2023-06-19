Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to prioritize the protection of the county’s borders to prevent any rebel incursions into Uganda.

This after suspected ADF rebels attacked Lhubirira senior secondary School in Kasese that left over 40 people dead including 37 students over the weekend.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, FDC party president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, mourned the loss of innocent souls at the hands of terrorists, urging government to ‘get serious’ with citizens’ security.

He further wondered what Uganda benefits from UPDF’s deployment in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, through Operation Shujaa which was launched in 2021

Amuriat asked President Museveni who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to refrain from attempting to showcase military might to neighboring countries when he hasn’t secured the country’s borders.