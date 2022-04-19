By Marko Taibot & Tobbias Owiny

Health officials in Amuru District are investigating at least eight suspected cases of Leprosy which have been recorded in the district.

Louis Obalo, the District Tuberculosis and Leprosy Focal Person say samples from the eight suspected patients have been taken for clinical analysis at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

Whereas new suspected cases have been reported, Obalo says the district is currently treating six cases of Leprosy, three of which were detected during the recent National TB/Leprosy awareness campaign late last month.

Dr Angelo Ocheng, the in-charge of Atiak Health Centre IV says, although they have not yet confirmed any case in the facility, they have equally increased surveillance since they receive cases from other neighbouring districts like Adjumani and Lamwo that host refugees.

While Dr Jimmy Komakech, the Regional Leprosy and TB Focal Person blame the re-emergence of the disease on limited knowledge among health workers to detect and diagnose signs and symptoms of the infection while in its early stages.

Leprosy is a chronic, progressive bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae that primarily affects the nerves of the extremities, the lining of the nose, and the upper respiratory tract.